Armenian PM Pashinyan to pay official visit to Kazakhstan soon

“I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic Day. The reforms aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s independent statehood, accomplishing political and civil institutions, and promoting the country’s socio-economic, scientific, educational, and cultural development are truly significant. Thanks to your far-sighted approaches and consistent and principled steps, Kazakhstan today plays a significant role in regional and global issues, enjoying respect in the international arena," reads the message.

The Armenian Prime Minister noted his confidence in the dynamics of interstate relations based on the strong traditions of friendship and mutual respect between the two peoples.

"II am confident that the dynamics of interstate relations based on the strong traditions of friendship and mutual respect between our peoples, along with the implementation of the agreements reached during your official visit last year, will reveal new manifestations of deepening cooperation between Yerevan and Astana," he points out.

Pashinyan also informed Tokayev about his plans to visit Kazakhstan.

"I am hopeful that during my official visit to Kazakhstan, which is planned for the near future, we will discuss the Armenia-Kazakhstan interstate agenda for the benefit of promoting friendship, prosperity and the bilateral strategic relations aimed at the future. Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health and new achievements in your activities for the benefit of the friendly people of Kazakhstan," he concluded.

