Armenia opens transit route between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

“If a truck from Türkiye arrives at the Margar checkpoint to enter Azerbaijan, we can process it immediately. Our roads toward Goris and Kordidzor are in good condition, and we have infrastructure in Kordidzor that we can maintain, including for vehicles traveling in the opposite direction. In other words, if an Azerbaijani truck arrives at Kordidzor to head to Türkiye, we can facilitate that without delay,” the Prime Minister said.

According to Pashinyan, this measure is a reciprocal response to Azerbaijan.

“Just as Azerbaijan lifted transit restrictions for us, we are lifting transit restrictions in return,” Pashinyan emphasized.

Earlier, during his state visit to Kazakhstan, the President of Azerbaijan announced that restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory had been lifted. The first shipment along this route was Kazakh wheat.

Following this, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his assistance in reaching an agreement to lift Azerbaijani restrictions on freight transit.