Arman Shakkaliyev reappointed as Trade Minister of Kazakhstan

The candidacy of Arman Shakkaliyev was approved at today’s session of the economic policy, industry and energy committee of the Kazakh Qurultay.

Born in 1977 in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian University, Buketov Karaganda State University, Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economics University.

In 2020, Shakkaliyev was elected to the Board (Minister) in charge of Competition and Antitrust Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

In 2022 and 2023, he served as the vice minister of trade and integration of the country.

in 2024, by presidential decree, Arman Shakkaliyev was appointed as the new Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev as the Industry and Construction Minister of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, today signed a decree, appointing Murat Mukhanov as new Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

Yerlan Sarsembayev has been reappointed as Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan by presidential decree.