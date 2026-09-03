Kazakh president reappoints Yerlan Sarsembayev as justice minister

His candidacy for the position was approved by the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, the Judicial System and Law Enforcement Agencies of Kazakhstan’s Qurultay.

He began his career in public service in 2002 as a consultant and head of a section within the Defense and Law Enforcement Department of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. From 2005 to 2011, he acted as deputy head of the Department for Interaction with the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security; head of the Department for Interaction with the Committee on Social and Cultural Development of the Office of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Between 2011 and 2016, Sarsembayev served in Kazakhstan’s national security agencies, where he held the positions of deputy head and head of the Legal Department of the National Security Committee.

He returned to the Senate’s administration in 2016, serving as head of the Department for Interaction with the Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science. From 2017 to 2019, he was deputy head of the Senate’s Office.

From 2019 to 2022, Sarsembayev headed the Senate Office’s Department for Interaction with the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security.

He served as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan from January 2023 to 2025.

Sarsembayev was first appointed Minister of Justice in January 2025 and has now been reappointed to the post.

He graduated from the Almaty Institute of Energy and Communications in 1997, Kunaev University of Humanities in 2000.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had appointed Kanat Bozumbayev as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.