Kazakhstan names new emergency situations minister

His candidacy was approved by the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of Kazakhstan’s Qurultay for appointment as minister for emergency situations.

Mukhanov was born in 1985 in Mangystau region. He graduated from the Kokshetau Technical Institute of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan and the Saint Petersburg University of State Fire Service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

He began his professional career in 2006 as a chief specialist in the Regulatory and Technical Division of the Department for State Control and Supervision in the Field of Emergency Situations of Mangystau region.

From 2006 to 2014, Mukhanov held various positions within the Mangystau Region Department for Emergency Situations.

Between 2014 and 2017, he served as head of the Fire Safety Control and Prevention Division and later as head of the Fire Safety Control and Prevention Directorate of the Mangystau Region Department for Emergency Situations.

From 2017 to 2020, Mukhanov was deputy head of the Mangystau Region Department for Emergency Situations. He subsequently headed the department from 2020 to 2023.

From 2023 to 2024, he served as acting deputy chairman of the Committee of Fire Service of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

From April 2024 until June 2026, Mukhanov again served as head of the Mangystau Region Department for Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State had signed a decree to appoint Yerlan Akkenzhenov as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.