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    Kazakh President reappoints Industry Minister

    11:55, 3 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev as the Industry and Construction Minister of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President reappoints Industry Minister
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    The candidacy of Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev was approved at today’s session of the economic policy, industry and energy committee of the Kazakh Qurultay.

    Born in 1980 in Karaganda is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Throughout his career, he served at the Foreign and Transport Ministries, held the post of the governor of Shakhtinsk town in Karaganda region, and deputy mayor of Astana.

    Worked at the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company.

    In 2025 was appointed the Industry and Construction Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Nurlуbek Nalibayev as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan by presidential decree.

    Appointments Government of Kazakhstan Industry Construction
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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