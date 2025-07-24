Archeologists discover coins dating back to reign of Mengu-Timur in Atyrau region

The coins date back to the reign of Mengu-Temir Khan, one of the rulers of the Golden Horde, founded in the Ulus of Jochi.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

“According to renowned numismatist Pavel Petrov, these coins date back to the second half of the 13th century. On one side of the minted coin there are the tamgas (symbolic emblem historically used by Turkic and Mongolic tribes and clans in Central Asia) of Mengu-Temir, and on the other side there are Chinese hieroglyphs. Probably, this refers to the political prisoner Nomukhan, who was captured during the conflicts between the descendants of Kublai - a descendant of Genghis Khan - and the Chagatai Ulus,” archeologist Amangeldy Mugauly says.

In his words, another important artifact was found during the excavations. This is a clay vessel called "Tagara", which was preserved intact.

This year, archeological excavations at the ancient settlement are carried out in line with an order of the Atyrau Regional Center for Research of Historical and Cultural Heritage.

“This place has been in our spotlight for the past two or three years. The entire territory of 53 hectares was completely fenced off. In the future, we plan to create an open-air museum here,” chief of the center Tolybai Dostybaev says.

