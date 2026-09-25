Archaeologists unearth early medieval settlement in Kazakhstan

The project is carried out by Rutrum LLP. The project's lead in Kazakhstan is Dmitry Voyakin, a candidate of historical sciences.

Photo source: Kazaly District Culture Department

"Excavations at the citadel revealed six building structures, evidence of several rebuilding phases, and five levels of altar sites in one premise. A remarkably well-preserved coin was found in one of the building layers. Further research will allow us to determine the chronology of the site more precisely," the Kazaly District Culture Department said.

Photo source: Kazaly District Culture Department

The settlement of Kesken-Kuyuk is mentioned in historical sources as the city of Huvara (Juvara). The name is composed of two parts: "hu" means "good city," and "var" means "place."

"In size, this city surpasses Zhankent, which was the capital of this region. The research employed modern methods including geodetic surveying, 3D scanning, photogrammetry, and aerial photography," the statement reads.

Photo source: Kazaly District Culture Department

Specialists believe that systematic study of the city will offer a new perspective on the region's history and cultural heritage from a scientific standpoint.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Chinese and Kazakh archaeologists have launched a joint research into sites across Kazakhstan that may be linked to the Yuezhi, an ancient people first described in Chinese histories.