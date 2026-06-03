Archaeological excavations begin at Karakabak settlement in Mangistau
Specialists from the Archaeology Department of Abish Kekilbayuly Mangistau Regional Museum of Local History, together with researchers from the Margulan Institute of Archaeology, have begun archaeological excavations at the site of the Karakabak ancient settlement, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Mangistau Region Department of Culture, Language Development and Archives.
"The research will comprehensively study the structure of the historical monument, its cultural layers, as well as valuable archaeological data and materials. These efforts will contribute to a deeper exploration of the region's history and preserving its historical and cultural heritage," the statement said.
Information on excavation progress, artifacts discovered, and other interesting finds will be posted on the museum's page.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mangistau region governor Nurdaulet Kilybay, together with Akan Ongaruly, Director of the Margulan Archaeology Institute, and archaeologist Andrey Astafyev, visited the Karakabak settlement in Tupkaragan district.