Archaeological excavations begin at Karakabak settlement in Mangistau

"The research will comprehensively study the structure of the historical monument, its cultural layers, as well as valuable archaeological data and materials. These efforts will contribute to a deeper exploration of the region's history and preserving its historical and cultural heritage," the statement said.

Photo source: Abish Kekilbayuly Mangistau Regional Museum of Local History

Information on excavation progress, artifacts discovered, and other interesting finds will be posted on the museum's page.

Photo source: Mangistau Regional Akimat

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mangistau region governor Nurdaulet Kilybay, together with Akan Ongaruly, Director of the Margulan Archaeology Institute, and archaeologist Andrey Astafyev, visited the Karakabak settlement in Tupkaragan district.