Anthropic surpasses OpenAI to become world’s most valuable AI startup

Anthropic announced that it had raised $65 billion in a Series H funding round. The largest investors included Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital.

Following the deal, Anthropic officially overtook OpenAI in market valuation and became the largest AI company among Silicon Valley’s private startups.

The new valuation is nearly three times higher than the company’s February valuation, when Anthropic was estimated to be worth around $380 billion. The funding package also included previously agreed investments, including $5 billion from Amazon.

The main driver behind Anthropic’s growth is said to be the popularity of its Claude AI assistant and the Claude Code service, which is widely used by software developers. The company reported that its annual revenue had grown to $47 billion. Last year, the figure stood at about $10 billion.

At the same time, Anthropic introduced its new artificial intelligence model, Claude Opus 4.8, as well as the closed system Claude Mythos Preview, which offers enhanced cybersecurity capabilities for corporate clients.

Anthropic Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao stated that demand for Claude products continues to grow rapidly around the world.

It is noted that Anthropic’s rise has intensified competition in the artificial intelligence market. In March, OpenAI was valued at $852 billion following a record $122 billion funding round. At the same time, the largest AI companies are preparing for public listings. According to CNBC, OpenAI may file for an initial public offering (IPO) within the coming weeks. Anthropic is also considering a public stock offering, although the exact timing has not yet been disclosed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan ranked among the countries least concerned about job losses caused by artificial intelligence, according to the latest global survey by the Gallup International Association.