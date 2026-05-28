Kazakhstan among least worried about AI job losses

The 2025 End-of-Year Survey, conducted across 61 countries with more than 60,000 respondents, found that global concern over AI-driven job losses remains moderate. While 36% of respondents worldwide said they were worried about AI replacing their jobs, 46% said they were not concerned.

Kazakhstan ranked among the least worried nations with a net score of minus 40, alongside Northern European countries such as Estonia, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Source: bisam.kz

Researchers say the results reflect Kazakhstan’s rapid progress in digitalization and widespread adoption of AI technologies. According to a separate study conducted by BISAM Central Asia, nearly two-thirds of respondents in Kazakhstan already use AI-powered applications.

“Today, Kazakhs are on familiar terms with artificial intelligence,” the study noted, pointing to the country’s advanced digital banking services and online government platforms.

Source: bisam.kz

The survey also showed that 47.3% of Kazakh respondents believe AI will bring more benefits than harm to the economy and society, while only 18.9% expressed a negative view.

Most AI users in Kazakhstan rely on the technology to search for information, though many also use it for a broad range of other tasks. At the same time, concerns over personal data security and inaccurate results remain among the key reasons some people avoid AI tools.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has allocated 177.1 billion tenge for the development of artificial intelligence and digitalization in 2026, citing the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.