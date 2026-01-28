Anna Danilina moves one step from Australian Open final

Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Anna Danilina defeated the duo of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in the women's doubles with a score of 6–2, 3–6, 6–0, reaching the semifinals.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has been eliminated from the Australian Open 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina defeated Poland’s world No. 2 Iga Swiatek 7–5, 6–1 in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, while fellow Kazakh Zangar Nurlanuly advanced to the quarterfinals of the junior tournament.