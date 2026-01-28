EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan's Rybakina reaches Australian Open semis

    10:05, 28 January 2026

    World No. 5 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Pole Iga Swiatek (ranked 2nd in WTA), in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, winning 7–5, 6–1, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan's Rybakina reaches Australian Open semis
    Photo credit: ktf.kz

    Rybakina delivered 10 aces, made three double faults, and converted four of her seven break-point opportunities. The match lasted one hour and thirty-five minutes.

    The Kazakhstani tennis player is set to play the winner of the all-American quarterfinal between Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova in the Australian Open semifinals.

    It should be noted that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has been eliminated from the Australian Open 2026.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 17-year-old Kazakh tennis player has stormed into the Australian Open round of 16.

    Elena Rybakina WTA Sport Tennis Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All