Kazakhstan's Rybakina reaches Australian Open semis

Rybakina delivered 10 aces, made three double faults, and converted four of her seven break-point opportunities. The match lasted one hour and thirty-five minutes.

The Kazakhstani tennis player is set to play the winner of the all-American quarterfinal between Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova in the Australian Open semifinals.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has been eliminated from the Australian Open 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 17-year-old Kazakh tennis player has stormed into the Australian Open round of 16.