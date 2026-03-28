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    Almaty zoo shows Amur tiger cubs born two months ago

    02:34, 28 March 2026

    In January, the Amur tiger pair, Bentley and Yarga, gave birth to three cubs, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Almaty zoo welcomes three Amur tiger cubs
    Photo credit: Almaty City Hall

    According to the city’s Department of Culture, the cubs remained close to their mother during their first few weeks. However, with the arrival of spring, they began venturing out into the enclosure to explore their surroundings. While the cubs are still nursing, they are already showing interest in solid food and becoming increasingly active.

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    Photo credit: Almaty City Hall

    With the onset of spring, the zoo's heat-loving animals have also been moved to their summer habitats. Elephants, giraffes, rhinos, zebras, tapirs, and pelicans have been released into open-air enclosures, where they can move freely in a more natural environment.

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    Photo credit: Almaty City Hall

    The Director of the Almaty Zoo, Seilkhan Akylbekov, noted that the birth of three Amur tiger cubs is a significant milestone resulting from the staff's dedicated care.

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    Photo credit: Almaty City Hall

    The zoo is also continuing to upgrade its infrastructure to ensure optimal conditions for the animals while expanding educational programs for visitors.

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    Photo credit: Almaty City Hall

    As Qazinform previously reported, four tigers and eight kulans are to be brought to Kazakhstan in 2026.

    Kazakhstan Almaty Amur tigers Animals Zoo Environment Ecology
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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