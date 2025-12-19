EN
    Four tigers, eight kulans to be brought to Kazakhstan in 2026

    15:30, 19 December 2025

    Kazakhstan plans to bring several kulans and tigers into the country next year, according to Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    In his words, efforts to conserve biodiversity are being intensified in Kazakhstan. An appropriate concept is expected to be approved this year. Overall, Kazakhstan records an increase in the number of populations of rare animal species such as argali, goitered gazelle, kulan and Bukhara (tugai) deer.

    The minister also noted that large-scale projects are underway in Kazakhstan to reintroduce the Turan Tiger and the Przewalski’s horse.

    “In cooperation with the Pragu Zoo, 14 Przewalski’s horses were delivered to Kazakhstan in 2024 - 2025. Another 7-8 animals are planned to be brought in June 2026. In addition, a tiger reintroduction program is being implemented under agreements with the Russian Federation. In 2026, it is planned to bring in 3-4 tigers,” Nyssanbayev said.

    Under the plan, Russia will transfer two male and two female tigers to Kazakhstan free of charge. The animals will be delivered to the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve.

