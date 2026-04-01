Almaty to host IMF Regional Capacity Development Center for Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia

According to Kazakhstan’s National Bank Chair Timur Suleimenov, the provisions of the memorandum, signed in October 2024 in Washington, regulate the operation and placement of the Center’s office in Almaty, as well as the conditions of stay of its employees in Kazakhstan.

In particular, the document defines the structure and staff composition of the Center; the governing bodies of the Center; the procedure for participation in the Center's training programs; and the immunities and privileges of the Center and its staff.

The location of the IMF Center in Kazakhstan will contribute to the socio-economic development of the country, as well as enhancing national institutional capacity in the areas of economic policy and public administration, said Suleimenov.

He highlighted Kazakhstan views the IMF Center not only as a platform for consultations and seminars, but also as a strategic resource. To date, the Center unites nine countries with a total population of nearly 100 million people and is part of the IMF's global network.

The Center is poised to boost the professional expertise of specialists, improve budget planning, statistics and forecasting, and strengthen financial stability. Additionally, the project could act as a driver for business and educational tourism development in Almaty as well as SME support.

Already operation, the Center has so far held up to 615 events, with over 4,670 people across the region, including 1,370 from Kazakhstan, completing training.

At the initiative of the National Bank, work has been accelerated to hold special seminars for governmental agencies in Kazakhstan, focusing on macroeconomic analysis and macro fiscal policy, as well as economic growth and sustainability.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan continues to rank among the world’s 50 largest economies, according to the latest projections by the International Monetary Fund.