Kazakhstan remains in global Top 50 economies, according to IMF

The IMF estimates that Kazakhstan’s nominal GDP will reach approximately $320 billion in 2026. The country remains the only state in Central Asia represented in the global top 50 list.

In the Fund’s published data, Kazakhstan is placed among mid-sized economies, alongside countries such as Peru, Portugal and Finland.

The IMF forecasts that the global economy will expand to $123.6 trillion in 2026. The United States is expected to remain the largest economy with GDP projected at $31.8 trillion, followed by China at $20.7 trillion. Since 2021, the two countries have added a combined nearly $13 trillion to global output.

Germany, India, Japan and the United Kingdom are also set to remain among the leading economies. India is projected to overtake Japan to become the fourth-largest economy, supported by real GDP growth of 6.2%. Australia is expected to move ahead of South Korea to take 14th place, while Bangladesh may rise to 33rd position, surpassing Vietnam.

Kazakhstan’s continued presence in the top 50 underscores its leading economic position in Central Asia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at an extended government meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced that Kazakhstan’s GDP growth reached 6.5% in 2025 and outlined the measures being implemented to ensure sustainable economic development.