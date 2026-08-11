Almaty plans to launch first LRT line by end of 2027

Preparatory work is currently underway along Bauyrzhan Momyshuly and Tole Bi streets, including route preparation and the relocation of utilities within the construction zone.

The project involves the relocation of 375 utility networks, including heating, telecommunications, water supply and sewerage systems, stormwater drainage, gas pipelines, and power networks.

According to the Almaty akimat, the city's first LRT line is scheduled to be launched by the end of 2027.

The project is being implemented in stages along the 18.3-kilometer route, with current work focused on the relocation and protection of utility networks, including the gas pipeline.

Earlier, it was reported that three railway stations had been renovated in Ulytau region, namely in Zhanaarka, Kyzylzhar, and Karazhal settlements.