Three railway stations renovated in Ulytau region

The works included roof replacement, exterior and interior refurbishment, modernization of water supply, sewage, heating and power systems, reconstruction of platforms, and landscaping of the surrounding areas. Durable, fire-resistant materials produced in Kazakhstan were used throughout the project, and new emergency exits were installed to meet fire safety standards.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The Zhanaarka station, originally built in 1971, was renovated while preserving its existing 315.1-square-meter building. Classified as a Type I station, it serves 12 passenger trains daily, providing connections to Astana, Almaty, Karaganda, Zhezkazgan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Beineu.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The Kyzylzhar station, built in 2012, underwent reconstruction without changing its 103.8-square-meter footprint. Classified as a Type III station, it is served by 10 passenger trains a day, connecting passengers with Astana, Almaty, Karaganda, Zhezkazgan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Beineu.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Originally built in 1958, the Karazhal railway station has been transformed into a modern 395.94-square-meter facility. The station is served by two passenger trains, providing rail links with Karaganda.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The reconstruction is expected to improve passenger services, provide more comfortable conditions at railway facilities and enhance the quality of transport services for residents and visitors to Ulytau region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev had identified the priority location for the construction of a second airport in Astana.