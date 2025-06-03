Kazakhstan and China hold cultural exchange fair in Almaty

The event took place at Abai Square as part of a visit by a delegation from the Chinese city of Xi’an and the second Central Asia – China summit.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Visitors enjoyed a unique opportunity to experience the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and China, with displays of traditional musical instruments, live music and dance performances as well as interactive zones for all ages.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Guests of the fair enjoyed Kazakh ethnic music, explored traditional attire, and sampled national cuisine. They also had a chance to learn about cultural traditions and take part in workshops hosted by local artisans.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

The fair featured Chinese cultural exhibits, including museum and craft souvenirs, calligraphy, traditional painting as well as consultations with Chinese doctors. The tea ceremony, Hanfu costume show, and tasting of authentic Xi’an dishes captured special attention.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Thus, the fair brought together two distinct cultures and left visitors with vivid and memorable impressions.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Notably, the event is part of the program celebrating the arrival of the tourist train on the "Xi'an – Almaty" route. The itinerary also includes symposiums, business meetings, and guided tours of Almaty's landmarks.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

As reported earlier, the flow of tourists from China to Kazakhstan has increased ninefold.