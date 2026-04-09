Almaty earns over 110 bln tenge from tourism in 2025

According to the city akimat (administration), total investment in tourism hit 198.8 billion tenge, 39.4% up.

The most investment was channeled into intercity rail transport, arts and entertainment, land and air passenger transport, accommodation and food services, and car rental and leasing.

Tax revenues from tourism soared by 27.2% to make 84 billion tenge mainly due to catering, sports, leisure, entertainment, and temporary accommodation.

Last year, the city welcomed 2,487,889 visitors that is 6.3% more against 2024 with 1,729,601. Of which 754,000 are foreign tourists, 9.9% up, and 1.7 million are domestic travelers, 4.8% up.

According to Mastercard Tourism, spending by foreign tourists rose by 40%, while interest in trips to Almaty increased by 73%.

Notably, Almaty was named the Capital of Cool in Central Asia by CNN Travel in 2025 and was also included in Bloomberg’s Top 25 destinations to visit in 2026.

As earlier reported, among the major projects driving last year’s growth were the FC Kairat vs. Real Madrid football match, Jennifer Lopez and Backstreet Boys concerts.