Jennifer Lopez's concert brings Almaty city about 10 billion tenge

The concert drew 27,000 spectators, of which about 7,000 came from 35 countries of the world - from neighboring CIS countries, as well as the USA, Canada, Turkey, Japan, China, Germany, Great Britain and France.

Ticket prices ranged from 40,000 to 180,000 tenge. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of taxes paid following the concert will hit 600 million tenge.

Christian Lamb, the tour director, who accompanied Jennifer Lopez for six weeks, and technical director Grigory Antropov, who worked in the cities of Almaty, Astana and Tashkent, highly praised the level of preparations for the concert site in Almaty.

The economic effect on the city was even more significant. According to the Mastercard payment system, foreign tourists stay an average of 3.5 days in Almaty and spend about 440 US dollars per day on accommodation, food, transportation, excursions and shopping. The expenses of foreign guests during the concert alone presumably brought the city over 5 billion tenge.

Hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and transport companies received additional income. Thus, the food court on the stadium grounds earned about 15 million tenge on the day of the concert.

Taking into account the expenses of all spectators and indirect income, the total financial turnover from the concert, according to preliminary estimates by the tourism department, is estimated at more than 10 billion tenge.

As written before, Jennifer Lopez’s concerts expected to bring nearly $750,000 into Kazakh economy.