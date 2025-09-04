Almaty boosts public safety with digital monitoring in schools, kindergartens and hospitals

Almaty was the first city in Kazakhstan to introduce a Unified Video Monitoring System. According to Acting Head of the City Digitalization Department Meiram Dyusyukov, more than 54,000 cameras are already connected, including 2,200 with facial recognition technology. That number is expected to reach 70,000 by the yearend.

The expansion of the Sergek intelligent traffic monitoring system is also underway. Currently, 1,641 hardware-software complexes are in operation across the city, helping cut traffic accidents by 20% and road fatalities by 40%.

Photo credit: the Regional Communications Service

“A key step in the city’s digitalization has been the rollout of the Comprehensive Security System, which now covers 215 schools, 193 kindergartens, and 64 healthcare facilities. The system includes video surveillance, automatic emergency alerts, and incident analytics. To further strengthen safety, 32 SOS buttons with direct emergency call functions have also been installed across the city,” Dyusyukov said at a briefing of the Regional Communications Service.

In addition, the city’s housing and utilities sector now uses the online platform ialma.kz, which has automated more than 40 services. The platform has already processed over 10,000 requests from residents.

As reported earlier, digitalization has helped bring more than 28 billion tenge out of the shadow economy and saved over 13 billion tenge in budgetary funds.