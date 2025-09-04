Digitalization helps remove over 28 bln tenge from shadow economy

Thanks to the large-scale digital transformation carried out since 2021, the ministries adopted a package of digital solutions aimed at raising the efficiency of public management, reducing administrative and corruption barriers and improving the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses.

As a result, digitalization helped remove over 28 billion tenge from the shadow economy and save over 13 billion of budgetary funds. The cumulative effect of all implemented solutions hit 51.3 billion tenge. Notably, the time for providing public services was cut by 20 times, while corruption and administrative barriers were significantly reduced.

The national platform QazTech was developed for the faster launch of IT products and reducing the development time of IT products from 1.5-3 years to 6 months. The integrated portal of state bodies, Smart Bride and National Environment Database operate through QazTech.

Currently, Kazakhstan ranks 24th among 193 countries in digitalization and ranks among the top 10 for online services. 92% of all state services are available online, Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev said.

