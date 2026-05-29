Akmola region to launch new sacred routes

Three tourist routes to historical and spiritual sites across the region were developed as part of the project.

Photo credit: Tourism department

The key goals of the initiative are to show the rich cultural heritage of the Kazakh people, its history, traditions and spiritual values.

A special press tour was organized for 20 tour operators of the Kazakh capital presenting the new routes and their historical significance.

Photo credit: Tourism department

Tour operators are expected to include these destinations in excursion programs, introducing tourists to the sacred history of the Kazakh steppe.

Photo credit: Tourism department

New routes feature significant historical and spiritual landmarks, including the Niyaz bi Mausoleum, dedicated to a prominent Kazakh judge and public figure, the Kabanbay Batyr Mausoleum, honoring the legendary military commander who defended Kazakh lands, the Bytygay Mausoleum, a unique medieval architectural monument, and the Kanykey Mazar, a sacred site tied to folklore and spiritual traditions of the steppe.

As written before, Kyzylorda region will carry out archaeological excavations at Babish Mola and Syganak ancient settlements.