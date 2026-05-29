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    Akmola region to launch new sacred routes

    09:14, 29 May 2026

    The tourism department of Akmola region has announced a project to create new historical and cultural routes aimed at promoting sacred sites, preserving historical memory, and developing domestic tourism, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Akmola region to launch new sacred routes
    Photo credit: Tourism department

    Three tourist routes to historical and spiritual sites across the region were developed as part of the project.

    Akmola region to launch new sacred routes
    Photo credit: Tourism department

    The key goals of the initiative are to show the rich cultural heritage of the Kazakh people, its history, traditions and spiritual values.

    A special press tour was organized for 20 tour operators of the Kazakh capital presenting the new routes and their historical significance.

    Akmola region to launch new sacred routes
    Photo credit: Tourism department

    Tour operators are expected to include these destinations in excursion programs, introducing tourists to the sacred history of the Kazakh steppe.

    Akmola region to launch new sacred routes
    Photo credit: Tourism department

    New routes feature significant historical and spiritual landmarks, including the Niyaz bi Mausoleum, dedicated to a prominent Kazakh judge and public figure, the Kabanbay Batyr Mausoleum, honoring the legendary military commander who defended Kazakh lands, the Bytygay Mausoleum, a unique medieval architectural monument, and the Kanykey Mazar, a sacred site tied to folklore and spiritual traditions of the steppe.

    As written before, Kyzylorda region will carry out archaeological excavations at Babish Mola and Syganak ancient settlements.

    Akmola region Tourism Travel History of Kazakhstan Historical monuments Archeology Regions Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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