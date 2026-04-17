Kyzylorda region to carry out archeological excavations at Babish Mola and Syganak ancient settlements

Of which 31 sites are of national importance, 398 are listed as monuments of local significance and the rest are included in the preliminary register, the regional center for the protection of historical and cultural monuments said.

This year, the akimat will support several projects. In particular, archeological excavations will be carried out at ancient settlements of Babish Mola, the center of the Saka civilization, Zhankent, the capital of the Oghuz tribe, and Syganak, the former capital of the Kipchaks and the Kazakh Khanate.

Besides, excavations will be conducted at ancient settlements of Syganak in Zhanakorgan district and Kesken Kuyik in Kazaly district through the republican funds.

Restoration works will also be conducted at Syganak settlement and the Bakatam Mausoleum, funded by the national budget.

Earlier, the Tasbaka Tauy archaeological complex in Taldykorgan was also added to the list of protected heritage sites.

To note, archeological artifact discovered in Akmola region.