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    Akmaral Yerekesheva wins bronze at 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in France

    09:53, 5 April 2026

    The 2026 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix series has kicked off in Thiais, France, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Akmaral Yerekesheva wins bronze at 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in France
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

    Kazakh gymnast Akmaral Yerekesheva climbed on the third step of the rostrum, earning a bronze medal in the individual all-around with a total score of 106.900 points.

    Gold medal went to Alina Harnasko of Belarus (112.200), while Mariia Borisova of Russia (110.350) took silver.

    Earlier, Qazinform  reported that Yerekesheva claimed gold medal at the Aphrodite Cup in Athens, Greece.

    Rhythmic gymnastics Sport Society Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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