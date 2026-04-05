Akmaral Yerekesheva wins bronze at 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in France

Kazakh gymnast Akmaral Yerekesheva climbed on the third step of the rostrum, earning a bronze medal in the individual all-around with a total score of 106.900 points.

Gold medal went to Alina Harnasko of Belarus (112.200), while Mariia Borisova of Russia (110.350) took silver.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Yerekesheva claimed gold medal at the Aphrodite Cup in Athens, Greece.