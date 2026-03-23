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    Kazakh gymnast wins gold medal at tournament in Greece

    09:15, 23 March 2026

    Akmaral Yerekesheva, a member of Kazakhstan’s rhythmic gymnastics team, claimed victory at the Aphrodite Cup in Athens, Greece, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh gymnast wins gold medal at tournament in Greece
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

    Yerekesheva secured the gold medal in the all-around competition, earning a total of 109.700 points.

    Andreea Verdes of Romania finished second with 104.250 points, while Bulgaria’s Dara Stoyanova took third place with 103.450 points.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Akmaral Yerekesheva earned gold at the Alem Cup international tournament in Astana.

    Sport Kazakhstan Society Rhythmic gymnastics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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