Kazakh gymnast wins gold medal at tournament in Greece

Yerekesheva secured the gold medal in the all-around competition, earning a total of 109.700 points.

Andreea Verdes of Romania finished second with 104.250 points, while Bulgaria’s Dara Stoyanova took third place with 103.450 points.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Akmaral Yerekesheva earned gold at the Alem Cup international tournament in Astana.