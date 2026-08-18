Air Astana, FlyArystan extend suspension of flights to Dubai amid Gulf instability

The airline said its October schedule will also be adjusted, with reduced flight frequency on these routes. Passengers affected by cancellations are offered several options:

Free rebooking in the same booking class on flights until 20 November 2026

Full ticket refunds at the place of purchase

Free changes to other international destinations operated by Air Astana, with passengers covering any fare differences if required

Air Astana had earlier suspended Dubai flights from 21 July to 31 August.

Meanwhile, low‑cost carrier FlyArystan has also prolonged the suspension of its Aktau-Dubai-Aktau flight until 30 September 2026. Tickets for the route are currently available from 3 October under the winter schedule.

The airline noted that passengers of canceled flights may rebook tickets for later dates free of charge or request full refund without penalties at the place of purchase.

FlyArystan had previously halted flights on this route until mid‑September.