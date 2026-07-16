Air Astana to suspend Dubai flights from July 21

The airline cited the deteriorating security situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz as the reason for the suspension.

Flights scheduled before July 21 will operate as planned to allow passengers to return from Dubai.

Affected passengers will be offered a full refund through the original point of purchase or may rebook their tickets free of charge for a later date or another international destination served by Air Astana.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan is to launch Almaty-Urgench-Almaty direct flights.