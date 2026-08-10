Suspension of Aktau–Dubai flights extended
09:34, 10 August 2026
Low-cost airline FlyArystan has announced that the suspension of flights on the Aktau–Dubai–Aktau route has been extended until September 15, 2026, due to the ongoing unstable situation in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the company’s press service.
The previous suspension was valid until August 29, 2026.
Passengers of canceled flights are eligible for a full refund without penalties at the point of purchase, it said in a statement.
Earlier, Air Astana suspended flights to Dubai from July 21 through August 31.