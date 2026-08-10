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    Suspension of Aktau–Dubai flights extended

    09:34, 10 August 2026

    Low-cost airline FlyArystan has announced that the suspension of flights on the Aktau–Dubai–Aktau route has been extended until September 15, 2026, due to the ongoing unstable situation in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the company’s press service.

    Suspension of Aktau–Dubai flights extended
    Photo credit: FlyArystan

    The previous suspension was valid until August 29, 2026.

    Passengers of canceled flights are eligible for a full refund without penalties at the point of purchase, it said in a statement.

    Earlier, Air Astana suspended flights to Dubai from July 21 through August 31.

    Travel Civil aviation Tourism Aktau Middle East situation Middle East
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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