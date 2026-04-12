Kazakh rhythmic gymnastics team claims silver at World Cup stage

The Kazakh team of Aizere Nurmagambetova, Aizere Kenes, Kristina Chepulskaya, Aida Khakimzhanova, Jasmin Zhunussbayeva, and Madina Myrzabai scored a total of 51.25 points in the all-around.

China pocketed gold with 55.90 points, Kazakhstan took home silver and Belarus rounded out the top three scoring 51.10 points.

Finals in individual events are scheduled for later today.

Earlier, Kazakh gymnast Akmaral Yerekesheva won bronze at the Grand Prix series in France.