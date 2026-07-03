Adilet Party declares readiness for Qurultay elections

On July 3, the Adilet Party published a statement from Chairman Aibek Dadebay.

"We view these elections as an important milestone in implementing the new Constitution and further strengthening Kazakhstan's democratic institutions. Our party is entering the elections with a clear program, a professional team, and a sense of responsibility toward citizens. The party's program is based on the values of justice, legality, responsibility, patriotism, and progress. We are ready for fair, open, and competitive political engagement, based on respect for the law and the free choice of citizens. Our goal is to gain public trust to put into action concrete decisions aimed at strengthening a Just Kazakhstan. I am confident that open political competition, responsibility to society, and respect for the Constitution are the cornerstones of our country's successful development. We are ready for this work and ready to take responsibility for its results. Together, we will build a Just Kazakhstan!" the Adilet Party's statement says.

As reported earlier, the Central Election Commission (CEC) had approved the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections for deputies of the Qurultay.

Seven political parties have been approved to take part in the elections, including Adilet Party, Auyl Party, Ak Zhol Democratic Party, Nationwide Social Democratic Party (NSDP), Baytaq Green Party of Kazakhstan, People's Party of Kazakhstan (PPK), and Respublica Party.

CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov also announced that the AMANAT Party has withdrawn from the elections.

"The Central Election Commission has received an official letter from the AMANAT Party confirming its decision not to participate in the Qurultay deputy elections. The request is under review," said Abdirov.

On July 1, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on setting elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections.