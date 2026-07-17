76 international observers accredited for monitoring Aug 23 Quryltay elections in Kazakhstan

Speaking at the CEC meeting, Deputy Chairman Mukhtar Yerman said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had submitted nominations for observers from four foreign states and three international organizations.

"Among them are the representatives of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, and the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission," Yerman noted.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov noted that the accreditation procedure for international observers is ongoing, as recommended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will conclude on August 17 at 6:00 PM, in accordance with the election campaign calendar.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Central Election Commission had registered the list of candidates from the Respublica party, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party and the Ak Zhol Democratic Party for Aug 23 Qurultay deputy elections.