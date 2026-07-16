CEC registers Nationwide Social Democratic Party list for Qurultay deputy elections

The decision was taken at a meeting of the CEC following a review of submitted documents and verification that the candidates comply with the Constitution and electoral legislation.

During the meeting, Mikhail Bortnik, a member of the CEC, said that the party had submitted a full package of documents required for the party list registration.

“The Nationwide Social Democratic Party submitted an extract from the minutes of the party's supreme governing body's meeting approving the nomination of its party list, the decision to nominate the candidates, written consent from the nominees to be included on the party list, the candidates' biographical information, documents confirming their party membership, as well as declarations of assets and liabilities,” Mikhail Bortnik said.

He noted that 33 candidates had been included in the party list. Of them, 14 are women, young people, and persons with disabilities.

“All persons included in the party list have been recognized as meeting the requirements set in the Constitution and electoral legislation,” he added.

In addition, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party (NSDP) is exempt from paying the election fee, as it secured more than 5% of the vote in the 2023 elections to the Majilis of the Parliament.

Following the meeting, the Central Election Commission adopted a decision to register the list of candidates from the Nationwide Social Democratic Party to participate in the election of deputies to the Qurultay.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Central Eleciton Commission had registered the Respublica party list for Aug 23 Qurultay deputy elections.