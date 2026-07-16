CEC registers Respublica party list for Aug 23 Qurultay deputy elections

A corresponding decision was taken at a meeting of the CEC following a review of submitted documents and verification that the candidates comply with the Constitution and electoral legislation.

According to CEC Secretary Shavkat Utemissov, the party’s initial list included 76 candidates.

However, on July 11, the Central Election Commission received Saniya Temirgaliyeva's application to voluntarily withdraw from the party list.

"In accordance with Article 90, Clause 1, of the Constitutional Law 'On Elections,' the Central Election Commission has prepared a draft resolution to exclude Saniya Temirgaliyeva from the Respublica party list based on her application," the CEC Secretary noted.

Following this decision, the registered party list includes 75 candidates.

"The party list consists of 75 candidates, including 38 women, young people and persons with disabilities, accounting for 50.7% of the total and meeting the quota established by law," Shavkat Utemisov reported.

He also said that at the request of the Central Election Commission, authorized state bodies verified all candidates included in the party list.

"All individuals included in the party list meet the requirements of the Constitution and the Constitutional Law 'On Elections,'" he stated.

He recalled that a candidate for deputy of the Qurultay must be a citizen of Kazakhstan, have resided in the country for the past 10 years, be at least 25 years old, have no unexpunged or outstanding criminal conviction, not have been declared legally incapacitated by a court, and not be serving a prison sentence.

Furthermore, the Respublica party is exempt from paying election fees.

“Political parties that received five percent or more of the vote in the previous Majilis elections are exempt from paying election fees. In the elections for the VIII Majilis, the Respublica party gained 8.59% of the vote, so it does not pay election fees," said Shavkat Utemisov.

Following the meeting, the Central Election Commission adopted a resolution registering the Respublica party list. Documents confirming the candidates' compliance with the Constitution and the Constitutional Law "On Elections" were also approved.

Earlier, the Respublica Party approved a list of 76 candidates to run in the upcoming Qurultay elections