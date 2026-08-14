73.8% of Kazakhstanis plan to vote in Qurultay elections – poll

According to the institute, the data sheds light on how interested voters are in the upcoming elections to the Qurultay (Parliament).

When asked whether they plan to vote in the August 23 elections to the Qurultay, 73.8% of respondents answered in the affirmative. Only 8.1% said they did not intend to vote, while 18.1% were undecided.

Compared to the first survey conducted from July 8 to 20, declared turnout has risen 2.5%, with the share of non-voters falling 15.2% and the undecided share climbing 1.7%.

Rural residents responded positively 5.3% more often than urban residents.

Voter readiness is consistent across age groups, with older voters (46–60 and 61+) showing the same level of willingness as younger voters (18–28).

Women confirmed their intention to vote at a rate 6.2 percentage points higher than men. It is noteworthy that the highest electoral activity was among respondents with higher education.

Respondents were also asked which party they would vote for.

Adilet continues to lead with 70.2%, strengthening its position across all major demographic groups – by gender, age, settlement type, education, and ethnicity.

A second group of parties showed comparable support levels, with differences within the margin of error: Auyl – 5.6%, Ak Zhol – 4.9%, Respublica – 4.7%, Nationwide Social Democratic Party (NSDP) – 4.5%, People's Party of Kazakhstan (PPK) – 3.3%, and Baytaq Green Party – 0.8%.

Compared to the first survey, most parties' numbers changed insignificantly, except for NSDP.

The makeup of their potential support base varies

Auyl is supported 1.6 times more often in rural areas than in cities.

Ak Zhol is more popular among urban residents and those aged 61 and older.

Respublica's strongest support was confirmed among urban youth aged 18–28 and those with higher education. No significant gender differences were found for these parties.

NSDP support is evenly distributed across demographic groups.

The People's Party of Kazakhstan continues to draw support primarily from older voters.

Baytaq is more popular among rural residents and those aged 61 and older.

Only 1.5% of respondents say they will vote "against all," while 1.3% are undecided or unsure.

Social media remain the main source of political information (65.4%), followed by television (22.4%) and news websites (14.9%). (Totals exceed 100% as respondents could select multiple options.)

Since the start of the election campaign, the role of television has grown noticeably – up 10% compared to the first survey. Televised debates and new thematic programs may have contributed to the increased audience interest.

Information sources varied by age. Among 18–28-year-olds, 77.5% cited social media and 12.9% TV. As for those aged 61 and older, 37.8% cited TV and 51.3% social media. Television plays a bigger role in villages than cities – 26.6% versus 19.9%.

The results show that voter preferences are still taking shape and remain fluid at this early stage of the campaign. Parties' information and mobilization efforts are among the key factors shaping citizens' attitudes toward the elections and their final choice.

The survey was conducted on a national sample reflecting Kazakhstan's adult population (18+) by gender, age, settlement type, and region. Interviews were carried out by mobile and landline phones, in accordance with official CEC notification.

The Kazakhstan Institute of Public Development published the data in accordance with CEC notification No. OSK-11-07/1290 of July 8, 2026.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.