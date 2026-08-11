71 railway stations modernized across Kazakhstan

Those attending the meeting were regional governors, heads of ministries of transport, industry, and construction, as well as senior executives of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The participants reviewed reports from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy on the progress of the modernization and reconstruction of 124 railway stations, along with updates from governors of Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangystau, and Abai regions.

To date, 71 railway stations have been commissioned. Work on the remaining facilities will continue in line with the approved schedules.

The meeting also focused on construction and modernization deadlines, ensuring high-quality work, and strengthening coordination between government agencies and contractors.

Following the meeting, Nurlybek Nalibayev instructed the relevant government agencies to ensure the timely commissioning of railway facilities and strengthen quality control over construction and installation works.

Earlier, it was reported that three railway stations had been renovated in Ulytau region, namely in Zhanaarka, Kyzylzhar, and Karazhal settlements.

It was also reported that five passenger rail routes had been provided with satellite internet as part of the country's efforts to improve onboard connectivity.