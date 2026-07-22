Kazakhstan expands satellite internet to five passenger rail routes

The ministry said it is continuing to introduce digital technologies to improve passenger services across the country's rail network. During the meeting, officials and passenger rail operators reviewed the sector's performance in the first half of the year and discussed plans for its further development.

Satellite internet is now available on trains operating on the Kyzylorda–Pavlodar, Zhezkazgan–Astana, Astana–Semey, Almaty–Dostyk, and Kyzylorda–Kokshetau routes.

Satellite connectivity ensures reliable internet access even where mobile coverage is unavailable, enabling passengers to use messaging apps, social media, work platforms, and other online services for most of their journey.

Following the meeting, passenger rail operators were instructed to accelerate the rollout of onboard internet and complete the installation across trains by the end of the year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had launched Starlink satellite internet on the Astana–Semey–Dostyk passenger train route.