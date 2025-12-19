4th volume of national history dedicated to Kazakh Khanate approved

The State Counselor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin, chaired a regular meeting of the editorial board overseeing the preparation of the multi-volume academic edition in Almaty.

During the meeting, members of the editorial board reviewed the revised manuscript of the fourth volume, which focuses on the period of the Kazakh Khanate. The text had been updated in line with comments and recommendations made earlier by board members.

Following discussions, the editorial board unanimously decided to approve the manuscript of the fourth volume for further preparation for publication.

State Counselor Erlan Karin stressed the fundamental importance of this milestone for Kazakhstan’s historical scholarship:

— For the first time in a multi-volume publication, the history of the Kazakh Khanate has been выделed into a separate volume and presented as a coherent, fundamental work. The era of the Kazakh Khanate represents one of the most crucial and defining stages of our national history. The fourth volume covers the period of the emergence, development, and flourishing of Kazakh statehood over several centuries. Taken together, this volume of the academic history of Kazakhstan constitutes a comprehensive study that reflects modern scholarly approaches and the latest research findings on the history of the Kazakh Khanate, and serves as a significant contribution to the development of national historical science.

Highlighting the novelty of the publication, Erlan Karin noted that the volume incorporates written sources, documents, and artifacts introduced into academic circulation for the first time. These materials were identified in archival collections in Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Uzbekistan, and other countries. The fourth volume includes 187 rare documents, 180 of which originate from foreign archives.

The meeting also included a discussion of the fifth volume of the academic series. Its concept, structure, and content were presented by the head of the author team, Doctor of Historical Sciences and Director of Ualikhanov History and Ethnology Institute, Academician Ziyabek Kabuldinov.

Members of the editorial board reviewed expert assessments and put forward their recommendations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the board unanimously agreed to continue refining the fifth volume and to review it at the next session.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the first, second, and third volumes of “The History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to the Present Day” were approved for publication.