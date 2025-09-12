Editorial board approves second volume of 'History of Kazakhstan'

At the meeting, the board unanimously approved the second volume manuscript, which will now be prepared for publication. The editorial board also discussed the content and structure of the third volume of the series.

Aibolayt Kushkumbayev, head of the author's team and a Doctor of Historical Sciences and professor at L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, presented the third volume, titled 'Altyn Orda' (Golden Horde). He detailed the concept, content, structure, and unique features.

The board heard expert reviews from Ziyabek Kabuldinov, Director of Ch. Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology, Burkitbay Ayagan, Deputy Director of the Institute of State History, and Bereket Karibayev, a professor at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Additionally, the opinions and assessments of other editorial board members were heard: Murat Abdirov, Galina Ksenzhik, Radik Temirgaliyev, Kenzhekhan Matyzhanov, Dikhan Kamzabekuly, Aidos Sarym, Khangeldy Abzhanov, Mambet Koigeldiyev, Meruyert Abusseitova, Aigul Sadvokassova, Bulat Kumekov, Akan Ongaruly, and Zhaxylyk Sabitov.

Concluding the meeting, the board members decided to continue finalizing the third volume and to review the fourth volume at the next session.

Kazinform reported on August 2, 2025, that the first volume of “The History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to Present Day” was approved for publication. The seven-volume work will utilize previously unknown documents and materials from the archives of Russia, China, Persia, and Europe.