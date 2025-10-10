Kazakhstan history editorial board approves Golden Horde volume for publication

At the meeting, a general vote was taken to approve the manuscript of the third volume of "History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to the Present Day" for publication. This volume is dedicated to the Golden Horde period.

Summarizing the work on the third volume's manuscript, the State Counsellor stressed the significance of the Golden Horde topic for Kazakhstan's historiography:

"At the initiative of the Head of State, we established the Institute for the Study of the Ulus of Jochi. An international conference dedicated to the study of the legacy of the Golden Horde is planned for next year in Kazakhstan. Today, we approved a separate volume of the academic history of Kazakhstan dedicated to the Golden Horde period. All of this suggests that a distinct academic historical school of Golden Horde studies is emerging in Kazakhstan," Erlan Karin noted.

The editorial board discussed the contents of the fourth volume of the multi-volume academic publication.

The members then presented the concept, content, and structure of the publication, highlighting the features and novelty of the third volume, "The Kazakh Khanate."

After hearing reviews and assessments from its members, the board decided to continue revising the fourth volume and review it at the next session.

