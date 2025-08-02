First volume of “The History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to Present Day” approved for publication

The board unanimously approved the manuscript of the first volume for publication.

The participants also reviewed the content of the second volume which covers the Turkic period.

The presentation was delivered by Doctor of Historical Sciences and Academician of the National Academy of Sciences Bolat Komekov.

The comprehensive project will include previously unknown documents and materials from the archives in Russia, China, Persia and Europe.

Earlier it was reported that State Counselor Erlan Karin chaired a meeting to discuss the fulfillment of the President’s directives set at the IV session of the Ulttyq Qurultay held in Burabay.