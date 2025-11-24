4.2mln people to cast their votes at parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

According to the CEC, the number of voters in the list is 4,294,243, including 2,081,514 men and 2,212,729 women.

The final list of voters will be available by 25 November 2025 at 2,492 ballot stations.

Recall that on 30 November 2025 Kyrgyzstan will hold the early election of deputies to the Jogorku Kenesh.

In his address to the nation, President Sadyr Zhaparov stated his intention to personally control the course of parliamentary election.

On 5 November 2025, the Central Election Commission adopted a resolution to open additional three ballot stations in Kazakhstan’s Almaty, Taraz, and Shymkent.

Earlier, ballot stations were opened in Astana at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan, Almaty – at the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Karaganda cities.

467 candidates have been registered for the upcoming elections. 378 international observers are expected to monitor the elections.