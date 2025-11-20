EN
    Kyrgyzstan: CEC accredits 378 international observers for Nov 30 elections

    11:37, 20 November 2025

    The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has additionally accredited 251 international observers for the upcoming Nov 30 elections to the Parliament, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Kyrgyzstan: CEC accredits 378 international observers for Nov 30 elections
    Photo credit: Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan

    According to the CEC, as of November 12 and 19, representatives of the following international observers have been accredited:

    - The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Bulgaria;

    - The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation;

    - The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus;

    - The National Electoral Commission of the Arab Republic of Egypt;

    - Organization of Islamic Cooperation;

    - Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kyrgyz Republic;

    - Embassy of the United States of America in the Kyrgyz Republic;

    - Embassy of Japan in the Kyrgyz Republic;

    - Embassy of Hungary in the Kyrgyz Republic;

    - Embassy of the United Kingdom in the Kyrgyz Republic;

    - Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe;

    - Observer Mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States;

    - Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking States;

    - Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe;

    - Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States;

    - Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization;

    - General Election Commission of Mongolia;

    - Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

    - National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela;

    - Election Commission of Indonesia;

    - Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation;

    - Organization of Turkic States;

    - Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that as of October 1, 2025, the number of voters in Kyrgyzstan reached 4 million 287 thousand. 467 candidates have been registered for the elections.

