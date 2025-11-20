Kyrgyzstan: CEC accredits 378 international observers for Nov 30 elections

According to the CEC, as of November 12 and 19, representatives of the following international observers have been accredited:

- The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Bulgaria;

- The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation;

- The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus;

- The National Electoral Commission of the Arab Republic of Egypt;

- Organization of Islamic Cooperation;

- Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Embassy of the United States of America in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Embassy of Japan in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Embassy of Hungary in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Embassy of the United Kingdom in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe;

- Observer Mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States;

- Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking States;

- Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe;

- Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States;

- Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization;

- General Election Commission of Mongolia;

- Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

- National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela;

- Election Commission of Indonesia;

- Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation;

- Organization of Turkic States;

- Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that as of October 1, 2025, the number of voters in Kyrgyzstan reached 4 million 287 thousand. 467 candidates have been registered for the elections.