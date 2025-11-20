Kyrgyzstan: CEC accredits 378 international observers for Nov 30 elections
The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has additionally accredited 251 international observers for the upcoming Nov 30 elections to the Parliament, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the CEC, as of November 12 and 19, representatives of the following international observers have been accredited:
- The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Bulgaria;
- The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation;
- The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus;
- The National Electoral Commission of the Arab Republic of Egypt;
- Organization of Islamic Cooperation;
- Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Embassy of the United States of America in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Embassy of Japan in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Embassy of Hungary in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Embassy of the United Kingdom in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe;
- Observer Mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States;
- Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking States;
- Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe;
- Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States;
- Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization;
- General Election Commission of Mongolia;
- Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan;
- National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela;
- Election Commission of Indonesia;
- Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation;
- Organization of Turkic States;
- Shanghai Cooperation Organization;
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that as of October 1, 2025, the number of voters in Kyrgyzstan reached 4 million 287 thousand. 467 candidates have been registered for the elections.