Alar Karis: Estonia willing to become Kazakhstan’s guide to EU market

“Estonia is pleased to become your guide to the European Union market. In addition, representatives of Estonian businesses are pleased to invest in Kazakhstan, provided such opportunities are available. Our business delegation includes 40 companies working in logistics, transit, ICT, cybersecurity, as well as education and technology. This business delegation is led by Mr. Leis, the Minister of Infrastructure, and accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture,” Alar Karis said during talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda Presidential Palace.

The Estonian leader emphasized that he sees significant potential to expand bilateral economic ties. He added that the memorandum of understanding on customs cooperation signed by both sides will contribute to boosting trade turnover.

“Estonia is part of the European Union, and we are glad that Central Asia is now a strategic partner of the EU, with Kazakhstan serving as the region’s leader. In particular, the European Union seeks to strengthen cooperation in transport connectivity under the Global Gateway project to support the development of alternative transport corridors,” the President of Estonia added.

As Qazinform reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during talks with Estonian counterpart Alar Karis that Kazakhstan expects to double its trade volumes with Estonia.