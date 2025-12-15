4 Kazakhstani speed skaters to compete at Olympic Winter Games

Olympic quota places in speed skating were determined by the combined results of four World Cup stages held in November and December 2025.

During this period, Kazakhstan’s speed skaters reached the podium twice, with Yevgeniy Koshkin and Nadezhda Morozova delivering standout performances. In allocating Olympic quota places, officials considered not only medal finishes but also athletes’ overall positions in the final standings, which contributed points to the Olympic qualification ranking. In addition, athletes and teams who fell short on points could still secure Olympic spots based on their best times.

Preliminary results indicate that Kazakhstan will field four speed skaters at the Winter Olympics.

Yevgeniy Koshkin will compete in the 500-meter event at the 2026 Olympics, while Nadezhda Morozova will contend for medals in the 1,000 m, 1,500 m, 3,000 m, and 5,000 m races.

Kristina Silaeva will represent Kazakhstan in the 500 m, while Elizaveta Golubeva is set to compete in the 1,000 m, 1,500 m, and 3,000 m events, as well as the women’s mass start.

Kazakhstan also secured a quota spot in the women’s team pursuit event.

All of these quota places still need to be officially confirmed by the International Skating Union and the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

With speed skating adding to the team, Kazakhstan will now be represented by 10 athletes at the 2026 Olympics, bringing the total expected participants to at least 34 for the Milan Games.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has secured four spots in short track for the 2026 Olympics.