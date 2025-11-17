Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin grabs silver at ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage
11:36, 17 November 2025
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin has claimed a silver medal at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage in Salt Lake City, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
He claimed silver in the 500-meter event, finishing in 33.67 seconds — a new personal best for the Kazakhstani skater.
First place went to Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands, who posted a time of 33.63 seconds, while South Korea’s Jun-ho Kim took third with 33.78 seconds.
Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan’s leading figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov has secured a silver medal at the Skate America 2025 Grand Prix Stage in Lake Placid.