EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin grabs silver at ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage

    11:36, 17 November 2025

    Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin has claimed a silver medal at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage in Salt Lake City, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin grabs silver at ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    He claimed silver in the 500-meter event, finishing in 33.67 seconds — a new personal best for the Kazakhstani skater.

    First place went to Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands, who posted a time of 33.63 seconds, while South Korea’s Jun-ho Kim took third with 33.78 seconds.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan’s leading figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov has secured a silver medal at the Skate America 2025 Grand Prix Stage in Lake Placid. 

    Speed Skating Sport USA Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All