    Kazakhstani skater Nadezhda Morozova clinches silver at World Cup in Norway

    09:50, 13 December 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Morozova grabbed a silver medal in the final leg of the 2025 ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: ISU

    Kazakhstani skater Nadezhda Morozova completed the women’s 1,500-meter race in 1 minute 54.98 seconds, securing the silver medal.

    Morozova finished just 0.03 seconds behind the winner, Japan’s Miho Takagi. Norwegian skater Ragne Wiklund rounded out the podium, finishing third with a time of 1 minute 55.18 seconds.

    It is worth noting that the Hamar World Cup stage is a qualifying event for the Winter Olympic Games in speed skating.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan secures four spots in short track for the 2026 Olympics. 

