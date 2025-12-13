Kazakhstani skater Nadezhda Morozova clinches silver at World Cup in Norway

Kazakhstani skater Nadezhda Morozova completed the women’s 1,500-meter race in 1 minute 54.98 seconds, securing the silver medal.

Morozova finished just 0.03 seconds behind the winner, Japan’s Miho Takagi. Norwegian skater Ragne Wiklund rounded out the podium, finishing third with a time of 1 minute 55.18 seconds.

It is worth noting that the Hamar World Cup stage is a qualifying event for the Winter Olympic Games in speed skating.

