3D technology to preserve Mongolia’s Bronze heritage

Museum Director Otgonsuren Dugarsuren and Society Director Takahama Shu signed the agreement on May 28.

Under the cooperation, 3D measurement and analysis will be conducted on bronze artifacts unearthed in Mongolia and preserved in the museum’s collection, including bronze vessels, weapons, and horse equipment

An academic conference will be held as part of the project.

Research findings will be published based on the results of the study.

To note, unique Andronovo archaeological complex discovered in Kazakhstan.