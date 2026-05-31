3D technology to preserve Mongolia’s Bronze heritage
The National Museum of Mongolia and Japan’s Steppe Archaeology Society have signed an agreement to launch a joint research project titled “Analysis of Three-Dimensional Data of Bronze Artifacts Discovered through Archaeological Research in Mongolia,” Qazinform News Agency cites MONTSAME.
Museum Director Otgonsuren Dugarsuren and Society Director Takahama Shu signed the agreement on May 28.
Under the cooperation, 3D measurement and analysis will be conducted on bronze artifacts unearthed in Mongolia and preserved in the museum’s collection, including bronze vessels, weapons, and horse equipment
An academic conference will be held as part of the project.
Research findings will be published based on the results of the study.
To note, unique Andronovo archaeological complex discovered in Kazakhstan.